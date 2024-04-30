Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race

Minister of Information Ziad Makary asserted that Lebanon is not a priority for the West; instead, the focus lies on the situation between Israel and Palestine.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Makary highlighted the significance of the French initiative, which centers around Resolution 1701 and aims to forge an accord to bolster stability along Lebanon's southern borders.



This initiative, he explained, hinges upon critical factors, including territorial disputes, occupation dynamics, and the broader security landscape.



Makary underscored the United States' pivotal role in executing Resolution 1701, cautioning against "unilateral approaches that may skew priorities in favor of Israel's interests."



Addressing Lebanon's presidential file, Makary dismissed speculations regarding Sleiman Frangieh's potential withdrawal from the presidential race.



He stated, "The one who decides whether Franjieh withdraws from the presidential race or not is Franjieh himself."



He urged other parties to pursue inclusive dialogue and advocated for consensus-building around a viable presidential candidate.



Furthermore, Makary clarified that the issue of nominating former minister Jihad Azour has become "irrelevant," and the nomination was not serious but only "to exclude Frangieh" from the presidential race.



Regarding the Syrian refugee crisis, Makary said, "Cyprus considered it an existential crisis, and the alarm bells rang when 2500 Syrian refugees entered."



He underlined the urgency of repatriating displaced individuals to their homeland and posed a rhetorical question on the challenge of safeguarding Lebanon's borders amidst the broader humanitarian imperative.



Moreover, he revealed that Prime Minister Najib Mikati refused aid directed solely towards Syrian refugees.



Makary urged comprehensive action to navigate the complexities of the Syrian crisis, including efforts to alleviate Syria's siege and robust enforcement of Lebanese law by state institutions.