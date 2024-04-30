News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
Lebanon News
2024-04-30 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
Minister of Information Ziad Makary asserted that Lebanon is not a priority for the West; instead, the focus lies on the situation between Israel and Palestine.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Makary highlighted the significance of the French initiative, which centers around Resolution 1701 and aims to forge an accord to bolster stability along Lebanon's southern borders.
This initiative, he explained, hinges upon critical factors, including territorial disputes, occupation dynamics, and the broader security landscape.
Makary underscored the United States' pivotal role in executing Resolution 1701, cautioning against "unilateral approaches that may skew priorities in favor of Israel's interests."
Addressing Lebanon's presidential file, Makary dismissed speculations regarding Sleiman Frangieh's potential withdrawal from the presidential race.
He stated, "The one who decides whether Franjieh withdraws from the presidential race or not is Franjieh himself."
He urged other parties to pursue inclusive dialogue and advocated for consensus-building around a viable presidential candidate.
Furthermore, Makary clarified that the issue of nominating former minister Jihad Azour has become "irrelevant," and the nomination was not serious but only "to exclude Frangieh" from the presidential race.
Regarding the Syrian refugee crisis, Makary said, "Cyprus considered it an existential crisis, and the alarm bells rang when 2500 Syrian refugees entered."
He underlined the urgency of repatriating displaced individuals to their homeland and posed a rhetorical question on the challenge of safeguarding Lebanon's borders amidst the broader humanitarian imperative.
Moreover, he revealed that Prime Minister Najib Mikati refused aid directed solely towards Syrian refugees.
Makary urged comprehensive action to navigate the complexities of the Syrian crisis, including efforts to alleviate Syria's siege and robust enforcement of Lebanese law by state institutions.
Lebanon News
Ziad Makary
Sleiman Frangieh
South
Lebanon
Israel
War
Border
Syrian Refugee
Crisis
Next
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-04
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
2024-04-04
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-14
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
2024-03-14
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:05
MPs Gemayel and Rifi Discuss Security Challenges and Coordination
Lebanon News
06:05
MPs Gemayel and Rifi Discuss Security Challenges and Coordination
0
Lebanon News
05:04
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
05:04
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
15:58
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
Lebanon News
15:58
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-25
Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Hezbollah's role in thwarting Qatar's initiative
Press Highlights
2023-09-25
Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Hezbollah's role in thwarting Qatar's initiative
0
World News
2023-07-26
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
World News
2023-07-26
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
0
World News
2023-07-27
Guterres condemns the "unconstitutional change of power" in Niger
World News
2023-07-27
Guterres condemns the "unconstitutional change of power" in Niger
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:04
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
05:04
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
2
Lebanon News
15:58
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
Lebanon News
15:58
Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries
3
Lebanon News
04:32
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
Lebanon News
04:32
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54
US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54
US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44
British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44
British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days
6
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal
8
Middle East News
00:11
US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs
Middle East News
00:11
US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More