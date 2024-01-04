Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily

2024-01-04 | 12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
0min
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily

The Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement on Thursday urging its citizens currently in Lebanon to exercise caution or consider voluntary departure in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and its potential repercussions, which may lead to military escalation in the region.

In the statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry encourages citizens to adhere to the instructions and guidance provided by the Lebanese authorities in the event of any emergency.

Additionally, they emphasize the importance of contacting the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut for assistance, providing the following contact number: +96171171441.

