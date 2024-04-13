US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations

Lebanon News
2024-04-13 | 12:03
High views
US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations
2min
US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations

The US embassy in Beirut reiterated its calls for caution for US citizens in Lebanon.

It mentioned "due to high tensions in the region, the security environment remains complex and can change quicky.  We remind US citizens of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments."

It added, "We recommend that US citizens in Lebanon monitor Travel.State.Gov  for alerts and the news closely for breaking developments that could affect internal security."

"As advised in the Travel.State.Gov Lebanon Travel Advisory , US citizens should avoid travel to the Lebanon-Israel border area, the Lebanon-Syria border area, and refugee settlements.  In all parts of Lebanon, you should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings or protests," the embassy stated.

The US embassy concluded, "We also recommend that US citizens enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)  to receive alerts and make it easier for us to locate you in an emergency."

