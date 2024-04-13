News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations
Lebanon News
2024-04-13 | 12:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations
The US embassy in Beirut reiterated its calls for caution for US citizens in Lebanon.
It mentioned "due to high tensions in the region, the security environment remains complex and can change quicky. We remind US citizens of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments."
It added, "We recommend that US citizens in Lebanon monitor Travel.State.Gov for alerts and the news closely for breaking developments that could affect internal security."
"As advised in the Travel.State.Gov Lebanon Travel Advisory , US citizens should avoid travel to the Lebanon-Israel border area, the Lebanon-Syria border area, and refugee settlements. In all parts of Lebanon, you should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings or protests," the embassy stated.
The US embassy concluded, "We also recommend that US citizens enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier for us to locate you in an emergency."
Lebanon News
US
Embassy
Lebanon
US
Citizens
Reminder
Travel
Recommendations
Next
Mikati condemns Pascal Sleiman’s murder, calls for reform and unity
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-04-12
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Middle East News
2024-04-12
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:14
Mikati condemns Pascal Sleiman’s murder, calls for reform and unity
Lebanon News
03:14
Mikati condemns Pascal Sleiman’s murder, calls for reform and unity
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-12
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-12
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
0
World News
2024-04-12
Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon
World News
2024-04-12
Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-12
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts
Lebanon News
2024-04-12
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested: Israeli Army
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested: Israeli Army
0
Middle East News
04:47
Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus
Middle East News
04:47
Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-12
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
Lebanon News
2024-04-12
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:47
Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus
Middle East News
04:47
Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus
2
Lebanon News
12:03
US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations
Lebanon News
12:03
US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations
3
Middle East News
06:03
Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
06:03
Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz
4
Lebanon News
03:14
Mikati condemns Pascal Sleiman’s murder, calls for reform and unity
Lebanon News
03:14
Mikati condemns Pascal Sleiman’s murder, calls for reform and unity
5
Middle East News
00:14
Biden expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: 'Do not'
Middle East News
00:14
Biden expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: 'Do not'
6
Middle East News
06:47
Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
06:47
Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz
7
Middle East News
09:22
Israeli foreign minister: Iran committing piracy
Middle East News
09:22
Israeli foreign minister: Iran committing piracy
8
Middle East News
00:24
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
Middle East News
00:24
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More