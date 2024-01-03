Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination

Lebanon News
2024-01-03 | 15:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller announced on Wednesday that the United States remains highly concerned about the possibility of the conflict in Gaza spreading to other fronts after the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri, a leader in the Islamic Resistance Movement in Beirut.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its responsibility for the assassination that took place yesterday, Tuesday.

Miller stated that he could not assess the party that carried out the attack, but he described al-Arouri as a "brutal terrorist with hands stained with the blood of civilians." Miller added that Washington did not receive prior notice of the strike.

As for the explosions in Iran, the United States rejected any allegations of its involvement or the involvement of its ally Israel in the blasts in southern Iran near the tomb of Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated four years ago in a US airstrike in Iraq.

Miller said, "The United States was not involved in any way, and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous," adding, "We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion."
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

US

State Department

Spokesperson

Matthew Miller

United States

Gaza

Lebanon

Assassination

Saleh Al-Arouri

Israel

Iran

Qassem Soleiman

LBCI Next
Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed
Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Gaza's Interior Ministry spokesperson: All bakeries in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates stopped due to systematic Israeli targeting, signaling a serious disaster

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Israel's targets: Saleh al-Arouri's varied roles in Hamas and the region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

UNICEF Middle East Spokesperson to LBCI: A four-day truce is relatively good for delivering aid to Gaza, but it is not sufficient

LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

Chinese President says Beijing will boost and support economic recovery in 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

LBCI
World News
2023-11-27

Pope Francis’ health condition is good and stable: Vatican

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:07

Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
06:32

Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Over 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near Soleimani's tomb

LBCI
World News
10:00

Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:15

Le Drian's presence in Riyadh and the Presidential candidacy narrowed down to two contenders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More