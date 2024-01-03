Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller announced on Wednesday that the United States remains highly concerned about the possibility of the conflict in Gaza spreading to other fronts after the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri, a leader in the Islamic Resistance Movement in Beirut.



Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its responsibility for the assassination that took place yesterday, Tuesday.



Miller stated that he could not assess the party that carried out the attack, but he described al-Arouri as a "brutal terrorist with hands stained with the blood of civilians." Miller added that Washington did not receive prior notice of the strike.



As for the explosions in Iran, the United States rejected any allegations of its involvement or the involvement of its ally Israel in the blasts in southern Iran near the tomb of Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated four years ago in a US airstrike in Iraq.



Miller said, "The United States was not involved in any way, and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous," adding, "We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion."