Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions

A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



"We strongly recommend that Russian citizens avoid traveling to the Middle East, especially to Israel, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories, except in cases of utmost necessity."



With these words to the Russian news agency Sputnik, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced her ministry's new recommendation, adding that Jordan is considered a safe country, while the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, as well as in the area of the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel, remains unstable.



The timing of this announcement is notable, as the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a similar announcement shortly after the start of the Al-Aqsa Intifada. At that time, the recommendation covered Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, and Jordan. But in what context is this new announcement being made?



So far, the form and timing of an Iranian response are unclear, as Israel prepares for various scenarios. In this context, it is notable that Iran International, an opposition news outlet, reported a statement from Abbas Bayrami, head of Iran's "Sacred Defense" organization, saying that "the Islamic Republic will respond to its enemies by using the resistance wings in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Palestine."



Could the response actually fall within this broader context, justifying the Russian Foreign Ministry's travel advisory? Everything is on the table, but it's important to note that the ministry only issued a recommendation and did not impose a travel ban.