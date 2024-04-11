Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11 | 11:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions

A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

"We strongly recommend that Russian citizens avoid traveling to the Middle East, especially to Israel, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories, except in cases of utmost necessity."

With these words to the Russian news agency Sputnik, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced her ministry's new recommendation, adding that Jordan is considered a safe country, while the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, as well as in the area of the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel, remains unstable.

The timing of this announcement is notable, as the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a similar announcement shortly after the start of the Al-Aqsa Intifada. At that time, the recommendation covered Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, and Jordan. But in what context is this new announcement being made?

So far, the form and timing of an Iranian response are unclear, as Israel prepares for various scenarios. In this context, it is notable that Iran International, an opposition news outlet, reported a statement from Abbas Bayrami, head of Iran's "Sacred Defense" organization, saying that "the Islamic Republic will respond to its enemies by using the resistance wings in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Palestine."

Could the response actually fall within this broader context, justifying the Russian Foreign Ministry's travel advisory? Everything is on the table, but it's important to note that the ministry only issued a recommendation and did not impose a travel ban.

News Bulletin Reports

Russia

Middle East

LBCI Next
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:22

North Korea expresses gratitude to Russia for ending UN sanctions monitoring imposed on it

LBCI
World News
10:04

Russia, US hold talks regarding non-deployment of nuclear weapons in space

LBCI
World News
06:44

The Kremlin calls for 'restraint' in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
06:28

FBI worried about potential coordinated attack in US after Russia 'massacre'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-09

Eight members of Syrian Revolutionary Guard Forces killed in attack near Al Mayadin, Syria: SOHR

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-10

Israeli army targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

RSF urges international pressure on Israel over Issam Abdallah's death in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-02

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
15:39

Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis

LBCI
World News
15:48

France's Bordeaux knife attack kills one, reports BFM TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

RSF urges international pressure on Israel over Issam Abdallah's death in Southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More