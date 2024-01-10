Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon

A civilian was killed on Wednesday due to Israeli shelling targeting the vicinity of his home in a border town in southern Lebanon, according to a local official cited by Agence France-Presse.



The Mayor of Kfarkela, Hassan Sheet, stated that one of the town's residents "was killed by Israeli artillery shelling while he was in the garden of his home," confirming that he was "a civilian with no party affiliation."



The official Lebanese National News Agency reported the "martyrdom of citizen Hassan Ali Tawil due to the fall of an Israeli artillery shell near his home" in Kfarkela.



AFP