Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-01-10 | 11:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon

A civilian was killed on Wednesday due to Israeli shelling targeting the vicinity of his home in a border town in southern Lebanon, according to a local official cited by Agence France-Presse.

The Mayor of Kfarkela, Hassan Sheet, stated that one of the town's residents "was killed by Israeli artillery shelling while he was in the garden of his home," confirming that he was "a civilian with no party affiliation."

The official Lebanese National News Agency reported the "martyrdom of citizen Hassan Ali Tawil due to the fall of an Israeli artillery shell near his home" in Kfarkela.

AFP

Lebanon News

Israel

Shelling

Civilian

South

Lebanon

Kfarkela

War

Border

Hassan Ali Tawil

LBCI Next
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-23

LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-21

Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08

Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-06

War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Hezbollah: Israel seeks information through deceptive calls in southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:33

LBCI's information denies BDL acting Governor Mansouri intention to establish new exchange rate for US dollar under Circular 151

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-22

Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20

Joyful 'defiance': A festive rebellion 'unfolds' in Lebanon, showcasing holiday spirit amid southern conflict

LBCI
World News
12:05

Blinken accuses Iran of 'assisting and inciting' Houthis to target ships in the Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:59

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:04

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:56

Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More