Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

World News
2024-04-19 | 08:36
High views
Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
0min
Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut

Polish national airline LOT canceled flights on Friday to Tel Aviv and Beirut due to the unstable situation in the region, a spokesperson was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.

“Today’s flight 151/152 to Israel from Warsaw and to Beirut 143/144 have been cancelled,” Krzysztof Moczulski told PAP. He said decisions about future flights would be made on an ongoing basis.



Reuters

