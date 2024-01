UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas

The Army Command - Directorate of Orientation issued a statement revealing that a joint patrol of the Lebanese army and UNIFIL found, in the outskirts of the town of Labbouneh in the south, three hoses used to pump flammable materials that were extended by the Israeli side from inside the occupied Palestinian territories into Lebanese territory.



In the presence of UNIFIL elements, a specialized unit of the army worked on dismantling them. During this operation, the military and UNIFIL personnel were subjected to "hostile fire without causing any injuries," said the statement.



Another joint patrol in the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab in the south found two similar hoses extended from the Tell er Raheb center belonging to the Israeli side .



A specialized unit of the army also worked on dismantling them.



"The army continues to take necessary measures to monitor the situation along the southern borders in coordination with UNIFIL," it concluded.