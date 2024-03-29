News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Movies
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected
World News
2024-03-29 | 06:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected
Ukraine's military will need to mobilise fewer people than initially expected to fend off Russia's two-year-old invasion, Kyiv's top general said on Friday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in December that his military had proposed mobilising up to 500,000 more Ukrainians into the armed forces as Russia stepped up attacks along the 1,000-km (621-mile) front line.
Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was appointed last month, said in an interview with Ukrainian media published on Friday that the figure had been "significantly reduced" after a review of resources.
He did not name a new figure.
"We expect that we will have enough people capable of defending their motherland," told the Ukrinform news agency. "I am talking not only about the mobilized but also about volunteer fighters."
Ukraine's mobilisation effort has been hobbled by waning enthusiasm and reports of corruption and abuse at draft offices. A bill that would allow officials to call up more troops is currently winding its way through parliament.
Syrskyi added that an audit of non-combat units had allowed military planners to send "thousands" of service members to the front, and that combat-support roles were "equally important" in Kyiv's defence effort.
"The war that we are forced to wage against the Russian invaders is a war of attrition, a war of logistics," he said. "Therefore, the importance of the effectiveness of rear units cannot be underestimated."
The former ground forces chief also said "powerful" defensive lines were being prepared "in almost all threatening areas" as Russia keeps up its attacks.
The eastern city of Avdiivka fell to Moscow in mid-February after a months-long assault in which Ukrainian defenders had been outgunned and outnumbered.
In the Ukrinform interview, Syrskyi said his forces would have "definitely" kept their positions if Kyiv had received more ammunition and air defence capabilites from its Western partners.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Military
Russia
Kyiv
General
Next
Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM
Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert shooting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
0
World News
2024-03-23
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
World News
2024-03-23
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
0
World News
2024-02-28
Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military
World News
2024-02-28
Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military
0
World News
2024-02-21
Russia's top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps
World News
2024-02-21
Russia's top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:30
Taiwan's navy chief to visit US next week
World News
07:30
Taiwan's navy chief to visit US next week
0
World News
06:49
Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM
World News
06:49
Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM
0
World News
06:13
Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert shooting
World News
06:13
Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert shooting
0
World News
06:07
China opposes 'imposing sanctions blindly' on North Korea after UNSC vote
World News
06:07
China opposes 'imposing sanctions blindly' on North Korea after UNSC vote
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
2
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
3
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Israeli Diplomatic Maneuvers: Negotiating Amidst Internal and External Pressures
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Israeli Diplomatic Maneuvers: Negotiating Amidst Internal and External Pressures
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Shifting Dynamics: The Impact of Indian Labor on the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Shifting Dynamics: The Impact of Indian Labor on the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More