Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
2024-03-30 | 13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
For the third time, international emergency forces operating in the south, or any of their affiliated bodies, have been deliberately or inadvertently attacked during the ongoing confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel.
Days after the southern front confrontations started, the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura was targeted with a rocket on October 15. Additionally, a UNIFIL-affiliated tower was shelled in Abil al-Qamh on December 9.
In the latest of these attacks, three military observers affiliated with the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), accompanied by a Lebanese translator, were injured during a patrol in the Wadi Qatmoun area on the outskirts of the town of Rmeish along the Blue Line.
According to reports, the patrol came under fire from artillery as its members got off and conducted their mission on foot. They sustained injuries when the shell exploded near them, causing shrapnel wounds.
The patrol consisted of an Australian, a Chilean, and a Norwegian officer. One of them is in critical condition. They were evacuated by helicopter to Beirut for medical treatment.
Following the attack, UNIFIL issued a statement confirming an investigation into the incident, calling for the safety and security of UN personnel. It emphasized that all parties are obligated under international humanitarian law to ensure the protection of non-combatants.
UNIFIL reiterated its call for all conflict parties to cease the current violent exchanges of fire before more people suffer harm unnecessarily.
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
0
World News
2023-08-09
One dead, four injured in bombing of Russian town near Ukraine border
World News
2023-08-09
One dead, four injured in bombing of Russian town near Ukraine border
0
World News
2023-11-24
Foreign Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China to discuss trilateral summit
World News
2023-11-24
Foreign Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China to discuss trilateral summit
0
World News
2023-12-11
Ukrainian Minister: Not giving the green light to accession talks with EU would be 'destructive'
World News
2023-12-11
Ukrainian Minister: Not giving the green light to accession talks with EU would be 'destructive'
0
World News
2023-08-07
UK raises fines for employing or housing illegal immigrants
World News
2023-08-07
UK raises fines for employing or housing illegal immigrants
