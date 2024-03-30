Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south

2024-03-30 | 13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
2min
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

For the third time, international emergency forces operating in the south, or any of their affiliated bodies, have been deliberately or inadvertently attacked during the ongoing confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel.

Days after the southern front confrontations started, the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura was targeted with a rocket on October 15. Additionally, a UNIFIL-affiliated tower was shelled in Abil al-Qamh on December 9.

In the latest of these attacks, three military observers affiliated with the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), accompanied by a Lebanese translator, were injured during a patrol in the Wadi Qatmoun area on the outskirts of the town of Rmeish along the Blue Line.

According to reports, the patrol came under fire from artillery as its members got off and conducted their mission on foot. They sustained injuries when the shell exploded near them, causing shrapnel wounds.

The patrol consisted of an Australian, a Chilean, and a Norwegian officer. One of them is in critical condition. They were evacuated by helicopter to Beirut for medical treatment.

Following the attack, UNIFIL issued a statement confirming an investigation into the incident, calling for the safety and security of UN personnel. It emphasized that all parties are obligated under international humanitarian law to ensure the protection of non-combatants.

UNIFIL reiterated its call for all conflict parties to cease the current violent exchanges of fire before more people suffer harm unnecessarily.

