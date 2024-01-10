Hezbollah: Israel seeks information through deceptive calls in southern villages

Lebanon News
2024-01-10 | 13:14
High views
Hezbollah: Israel seeks information through deceptive calls in southern villages
2min
Hezbollah: Israel seeks information through deceptive calls in southern villages

The media wing of Hezbollah announced in a statement on Wednesday that the "Israeli enemy continues its efforts to gather information about the resistance and the locations of its fighters in the southern villages."

This comes in the aftermath of a significant loss of effectiveness in the surveillance and espionage devices installed in its border areas, as these installations were targeted and destroyed by the resistance, according to the statement.

In this context, it was revealed that Israel is resorting to contacting some residents using phone numbers that appear to be Lebanese, both landlines and mobiles. The objective is to inquire about specific individuals, their whereabouts, and the status of certain houses.

In these calls, various identities are assumed, sometimes posing as members of the Internal Security Forces in southern regions, other times as Lebanese General Security centers, and occasionally impersonating relief organizations offering assistance.

The statement added, "The caller, speaking in fluent Lebanese dialect, attempts to extract information about the family members and their locations or other relevant data concerning the surroundings."

"This is done under the guise of expressing concern and a willingness to assist. The enemy exploits this information to verify the presence of resistance fighters in certain houses they intend to target," it continued.

Moreover,  the statement noted, "A general appeal was made to the public, especially the residents of front-line villages, urging them not to cooperate with any inquiries about the surroundings and individuals' movements and to promptly cut off such calls. Citizens are encouraged to report these incidents promptly to the relevant authorities without delay."

UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
