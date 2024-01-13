Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal

Lebanon News
2024-01-13 | 07:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal

The Israeli Army said on Saturday that it executed an airstrike, directing its focus on the western neighborhood of Mays al-Jabal town in south Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Israeli Army

Airstrike

Mays al-Jabal

South

Lebanon

Border

War

LBCI Next
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war

LBCI
World News
11:20

India's external affairs minister to visit Iran on Sunday

LBCI
World News
10:48

Biden: US does not support Taiwan independence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Egypt's Ambassador: Israeli assertions are another desperate attempt to evade its responsibilities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-21

Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-16

Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More