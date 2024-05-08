On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview

Member of the Kataeb Party bloc, MP Salim el Sayegh, expressed that the Parliament should prosecute the Prime Minister if there is indeed bribery in the Syrian refugee file as rumored.



In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, he said that PM Najib Mikati has to address the rumors about "'closing' his files in Europe in return for keeping refugees in Lebanon."



He voiced that the Lebanese entity and identity are under threat, adding: "We have a lot of information about meetings related to the Syrian refugee file that have taken place, and here I can say that everyone is afraid of this issue."



He held Hezbollah responsible for the influx of this many Syrian refugees, facilitated by the loosely controlled borders.



MP Salim el Sayegh indicated that sovereignty is a priority, by "controlling and closing the borders through empowering the Lebanese army."



"Today, smuggling is primarily attributed to the alliance between the mafia and the militia, with the Syrian regime being the secondary actor involved," he said.

He further expressed: "We are the weakest link, and we must unite in our stance on the Syrian refugee issue. If PM Mikati betrays the trust given to him, we are heading for trial within the Parliament."



He added: "I demand [Foreign] Minister Bou Habib to summon the Syrian ambassador and question him about imposing fees on Syrian births in Lebanon."