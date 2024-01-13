News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The World in Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
2024-01-13 | 07:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Israeli Channel 12 stated on Saturday that the Israeli Army had initiated a preemptive strike on southern Lebanon.
The military action included the deployment of fighter jets that attacked targets for Hezbollah.
Lebanon News
Israeli Army
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Launch
Strike
South
Fighter Jets
Next
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal
Egypt's Ambassador: Israeli assertions are another desperate attempt to evade its responsibilities
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
0
World News
11:20
India's external affairs minister to visit Iran on Sunday
World News
11:20
India's external affairs minister to visit Iran on Sunday
0
World News
10:48
Biden: US does not support Taiwan independence
World News
10:48
Biden: US does not support Taiwan independence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
0
Lebanon News
07:58
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
07:58
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
0
Lebanon News
07:49
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal
Lebanon News
07:49
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal
0
Lebanon News
05:36
Egypt's Ambassador: Israeli assertions are another desperate attempt to evade its responsibilities
Lebanon News
05:36
Egypt's Ambassador: Israeli assertions are another desperate attempt to evade its responsibilities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Israel bombs the outskirts of Yaroun with phosphorus as rockets target Israeli military position
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-16
Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy
Press Highlights
2023-12-16
Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
2
Lebanon News
03:42
Hochstein serves only Israel
Lebanon News
03:42
Hochstein serves only Israel
3
Lebanon News
07:58
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
07:58
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
4
Press Highlights
00:40
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
00:40
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
5
Press Highlights
01:23
Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma
Press Highlights
01:23
Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma
6
Lebanon News
04:09
Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability
Lebanon News
04:09
Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability
7
Lebanon News
07:49
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal
Lebanon News
07:49
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal
8
World News
01:39
US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen
World News
01:39
US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More