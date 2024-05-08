MP Joumblatt visits Speaker Berri, reiterates urgent need for immediate and permanent ceasefire

Lebanon News
2024-05-08 | 06:24
High views
MP Joumblatt visits Speaker Berri, reiterates urgent need for immediate and permanent ceasefire
2min
MP Joumblatt visits Speaker Berri, reiterates urgent need for immediate and permanent ceasefire

The leader of the Progressive Socialist Party MP Teymour Joumblatt visited on Wednesday Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri at Ain el-Tineh, heading a delegation that included MPs from the Democratic Gathering bloc: Marwan Hamadeh, Akram Chehayeb, Wael Abou Faour, Hadi Abou al-Hessen, Bilal Abdallah, along with the party's Secretary-General Zafer Nasser and MP Joumblatt's advisor Hussam Harb. 

During the meeting, various developments and current situations were discussed.

The delegation addressed the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine and southern Lebanon, emphasizing the urgent need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 to restore stability to the south and prevent repeated Israeli attacks.

The delegation also presented Berri with a document prepared by the Progressive Socialist Party regarding the Syrian refugee issue in Lebanon.
 
There was a reaffirmation that this issue should be addressed with a unified national vision within state institutions, away from incitement and exploitation, while preserving the authority of the state and the dignity of Lebanese citizens.

