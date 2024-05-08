Razi El Hage on LBCI: UNHCR needs to change its approach to handling Syrian presence

Razi El Hage, a member of the Strong Republic bloc, announced that on Thursday, a parliamentary petition will be submitted to the UNHCR detailing the violations that took place regarding the handling of the Syrian presence in Lebanon, particularly the failure to adhere to the agreement between Lebanon and the commission.



He emphasized that the UNHCR needs to rectify its approach, warning that not doing so could lead to further escalation.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, El Hage noted that the 'data' General Security received from the UNHCR was vague and not practically usable, calling this a serious concern.



He mentioned that conditions in Syria have stabilized and there are safe regions to which Syrians can return.



El Hage argued that Lebanon is dealing with a Syrian presence, not with 'asylum seekers or displaced persons', and municipalities must address this matter.



He stated, "We remind the UNHCR that there is a memorandum with General Security outlining how to handle any asylum seeker, and it must be respected."



He also added, "Many Syrians go to Syria and return through illegal border crossings, some of which are controlled by the Syrian army's Fourth Division. It's not our concern if the Assad regime is exploiting the refugee situation for international leverage."



He stressed that the international community should provide fifty billion in compensation for the impact of the Syrian displacement.



"We're working with the Minister of Interior to enforce the regulations he issued about Syrian displacement," he noted. "There should be a monitoring committee in place; extending terms for municipalities is a mistake."



On another note, El Hage said the Maarab conference titled '1701 in Defense of Lebanon' addressed state governance, adding that "those who agreed with the theme attended, just as we attend conferences with themes we support. At such a critical juncture in Lebanon's history, it's not the time to dwell on formalities."



He said, "Our hand is extended to all opposition and sovereign groups. We need to agree on a vision, a direction, and a stance, and the success of the Maarab conference was evident in the diverse attendance and the criticism aimed at the conference."



He added, "We won't settle for handing over the country. There is marginalization of every Lebanese who believes in a state of institutions, not just Christians. We cannot continue to be silent witnesses."