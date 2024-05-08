Over $1.5 billion in damages caused by Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP

The value of damages to buildings, institutions, and infrastructure caused by Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon over seven months has exceeded $1.5 billion, according to figures provided by a Lebanese government official to Agence France-Presse on Wednesday.



For the past seven months, Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire across the border on a daily basis since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but recent weeks have seen an escalation in mutual attacks.



The airstrikes have mostly remained in border areas on both sides, while the Israeli army occasionally carries out raids deeper into Lebanese territory, prompting the party to escalate its operations or target more distant sites.



Estimates from the Council for South Lebanon, an official organization tasked with surveying damages in southern Lebanon, "evaluate the value of damages to buildings and institutions at over $1 billion" since the escalation began in October 8th, until the beginning of May.



The escalation has caused significant damage to infrastructure facilities, estimated by the Council to be "about $500 million." The damages primarily affected water, electricity, health facilities, basic services, and roads.



Hachem Haidar, head of the Council for South Lebanon, told Agence France-Presse that "80 percent of these estimates were obtained through our teams on the ground."



These estimates do not include all subsequent damages, according to Haidar, in "areas that are difficult to reach" due to ongoing airstrikes, especially those close to the border.



The Council gathers information about these areas through "engineers, mayors, and village elders who provide us with available data."



Villages and towns adjacent to the border, such as Dhayra, Kfarkela, Aitaroun, and Aita al-Shaab, are among the most affected areas by the airstrikes.



Journalists cannot reach border towns due to the intensity of the airstrikes and the destruction of main roads. Rescue workers and relief workers speak of massive destruction in villages completely emptied of their inhabitants.



During the seven months, more than 93,000 people, especially from border villages, have been displaced, according to the International Organization for Migration. These individuals have not been able to return to their homes yet.



Israel claims to target Hezbollah infrastructure and facilities, but thousands of residential units have been partially or completely damaged, according to authorities.



The Council for South Lebanon estimates "completely demolished houses at 1,700 homes," in addition to "14,000 damaged homes."



The airstrikes have also damaged residents' sources of livelihood and agricultural fields. Lebanese authorities accused Israel of using white phosphorus in bombing its territories, especially in border areas.



Lebanese authorities await a ceasefire in southern Lebanon to conduct a final assessment of the damages, but compensation payments raise doubts in a country mired in a severe economic crisis for over four years.



AFP