LBCI sources confirm: Legal advances in TikTokers assault case

Judicial sources informed LBCI that progress is being made in the legal proceedings concerning the sexual assault of minors by "TikTokers."



Attorney General Judge Tanios Saghbini has taken action by issuing a search warrant and a summons against H.S., who was initially involved as a witness in the case.



Furthermore, authorities have contacted the General Security to confirm whether H.S. has left the country.



This request stems from fresh testimony from a victim implicating H.S.