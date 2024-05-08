Israeli Defense Minister says the mission is 'not yet complete' in the North

Lebanon News
2024-05-08 | 11:57
High views
Israeli Defense Minister says the mission is 'not yet complete' in the North
Israeli Defense Minister says the mission is 'not yet complete' in the North

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said today, Wednesday, that "the mission is not complete" in northern Israel in the conflict with the Hezbollah group and that he remains determined to allow the safe return of evacuated residents to their homes.

He added in a recorded statement, "This summer may be a hot summer," in reference to the possibility of an expansion of combat operations along the northern border with Lebanon.

Reuters
 

