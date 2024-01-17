Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar

Lebanon News
2024-01-17 | 09:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar

Hezbollah said on Wednesday that it successfully targeted two separate gatherings of Israeli soldiers.

The first attack took place near the Al-Abad site, where Hezbollah utilized appropriate weapons, resulting in direct hits.

Additionally, Hezbollah reported a second strike on a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Tal Shaar, employing rocket weapons and achieving direct hits in this operation as well.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Strike

Israel

Soldiers

Al-Abad

Tal Shaar

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-13

Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-08

Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Guterres issues urgent warning: Israel-Lebanon confrontation 'absolutely catastrophic'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Lebanese FM reaffirms commitment to addressing Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-15

Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
04:27

Aramco CEO predicts tighter oil markets, sees Red Sea risks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
03:13

Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More