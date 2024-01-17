News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
Lebanon News
2024-01-17 | 09:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
Hezbollah said on Wednesday that it successfully targeted two separate gatherings of Israeli soldiers.
The first attack took place near the Al-Abad site, where Hezbollah utilized appropriate weapons, resulting in direct hits.
Additionally, Hezbollah reported a second strike on a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Tal Shaar, employing rocket weapons and achieving direct hits in this operation as well.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Strike
Israel
Soldiers
Al-Abad
Tal Shaar
Lebanon
Next
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-08
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
Lebanon News
2024-01-08
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:10
Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks
Lebanon News
11:10
Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks
0
Lebanon News
10:34
Guterres issues urgent warning: Israel-Lebanon confrontation 'absolutely catastrophic'
Lebanon News
10:34
Guterres issues urgent warning: Israel-Lebanon confrontation 'absolutely catastrophic'
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanese FM reaffirms commitment to addressing Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
08:49
Lebanese FM reaffirms commitment to addressing Syrian refugee crisis
0
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-15
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
World News
2024-01-15
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
0
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
0
Middle East News
04:27
Aramco CEO predicts tighter oil markets, sees Red Sea risks
Middle East News
04:27
Aramco CEO predicts tighter oil markets, sees Red Sea risks
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
2
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
3
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
4
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
5
Press Highlights
00:47
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
Press Highlights
00:47
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
6
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
7
Middle East News
03:13
Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official
Middle East News
03:13
Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official
8
Lebanon News
09:49
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
Lebanon News
09:49
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More