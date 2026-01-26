Gold blasts past $5,000 to record high on safe-haven rush

Gold surged to a record high above $5,000 an ounce on Monday, extending a historic rally as investors piled into the safe-haven asset amid rising geopolitical uncertainties.



Spot gold rose ‌1.98% to $5,081.18 per ounce by 0323 GMT, after touching $5,092.71 earlier. U.S. gold futures for February delivery gained 2.01% to $5,079.30 per ounce.



The metal soared 64% in 2025, supported by sustained safe-haven demand, U.S. monetary policy easing, robust central bank buying - with China extending its gold-buying spree for a fourteenth month in December - and record inflows into exchange-traded funds. Prices have gained more than 17% this ‌year.



Reuters