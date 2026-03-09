Russia ready to supply energy to Europe if it asks: Putin

World News
09-03-2026 | 12:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia ready to supply energy to Europe if it asks: Putin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia ready to supply energy to Europe if it asks: Putin

Russia would supply oil and gas to European buyers, provided such co-operation was "long-term" and did not put political pressure on Moscow, President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"If European companies and European buyers suddenly decide to reorient themselves and provide us with long-term, sustainable cooperation, free from political pressures, free from political pressures, then go ahead. We've never refused," Putin said in a televised meeting.

"We're ready to work with Europeans, but we need some signals from them that they're ready and willing to work with us and will ensure this sustainability and stability," he added.

AFP

World News

ready

supply

energy

Europe

asks:

Putin

LBCI Next
EU urges Israel to halt operations in Lebanon
Trump 'not happy' after Khamenei son named new Iran leader: NY Post
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:08

G7: Ready to take necessary measures to support energy supplies

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-09

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: Nuclear chief

LBCI
World News
2026-02-16

Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

Turkey says it stands ready to help Syria after deadly clashes in Aleppo

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:27

US weighs easing sanctions on Russian oil

LBCI
World News
16:25

Putin discusses proposals for quick Iran war settlement in call with Trump

LBCI
World News
16:22

Five Iran women footballers granted asylum in Australia: Home Affairs Minister

LBCI
World News
16:21

US stocks end positive after Trump calls Iran war 'pretty much' over

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-22

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-08

Explosions heard in Abu Dhabi: witnesses to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

MEA announces flight schedules for March 8 and 9

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:28

US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections by two years

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:33

Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More