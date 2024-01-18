Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization

Hezbollah issued a statement expressing strong condemnation of the recent decision by the United States to designate the Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, as a terrorist organization.



Hezbollah deemed this decision unjust, arbitrary, and baseless, viewing it as a continuation of the longstanding American aggression against Yemen, culminating in recent airstrikes.



The statement asserted that the United States is a sponsor of Zionist terrorism and the criminal aggression against Gaza and its resilient people.



Hezbollah highlighted the irony that the United States, having committed aggression against Yemen and its honorable people, proceeds to categorize the victim as a terrorist entity in what it deems terrorist lists, reflecting its criminal culture and aggressive dominance over the world.



Hezbollah emphasized its belief that this decision will not weaken the determination of the great Yemeni people and their influential role in lifting the blockade on the Gaza Strip.



Instead, it is expected to strengthen their resolve to continue their honorable efforts until the cessation of the Zionist genocidal war against the Palestinian people and the advocacy for their just and rightful cause.