Serge Dagher to Hezbollah: No one is with you

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, Serge Dagher, emphasized that all Lebanese, Christians and Muslims alike, sympathize with the people of Gaza and consider Israel's actions "criminal."



Dagher, speaking on the "Naharkom Said" program on LBCI, stated, "The difference between us and others is that they decided to wage war to become like Gaza, and we say we sympathize with Gaza, but not at the expense of Lebanon."

He directed his comments to Hezbollah, saying, "All your allies, when they ally with you, do so because they are 'afraid' of you, and no one is truly with you. Not the Free Patriotic Movement, not the Progressive Socialist Party, and not Speaker Nabih Berri." He also affirmed that the Kataeb Party, does not support the actions taken by Hezbollah.

The Secretary-General of the Kataeb Party posed several questions, including, "Is Hezbollah a 'Lebanese' party? Why is Hezbollah's flag the revolutionary Iranian emblem? Why is it named the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and not the Lebanese Islamic Resistance? Does it recognize Lebanon as a final state and an independent entity it belongs to, or does it belong to a nation?"

He stated, "Hezbollah is a 'military faction' that uses political violence against its adversaries and is part of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard."