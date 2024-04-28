French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel

Lebanon News
2024-04-28 | 04:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne stated that he will present proposals to Lebanese officials on Sunday to ease tensions between Hezbollah and Israel and prevent the outbreak of war.

After visiting the UN peacekeeping forces in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, he added, "If you look at the situation today... If there is no war in Gaza, we can talk about a war in southern Lebanon, considering the number of strikes and their impact on the region."

He continued, saying, "I will convey messages and propose initiatives to the authorities here to push this region towards stability and avoid the outbreak of war."

Reuters

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

War

Stephane Sejourne

Foreign Minister

Proposals

Gaza

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-07

Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-05

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-27

Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-27

Lebanon's Cabinet adopts TNO report on Issam Abdallah's killing, seeks ICC intervention

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02

Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15

Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-11

Liverpool FC agrees record-breaking deal for Ecuadorian midfielder

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15

US officials say Israel may be violating international law in Gaza, Reuters source reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

French Foreign Minister Visits Beirut to Advance Diplomatic Efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Gaps in Attendance Overshadow Lebanese Forces Opposition Meeting in Maarab

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15

Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More