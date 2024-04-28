French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne stated that he will present proposals to Lebanese officials on Sunday to ease tensions between Hezbollah and Israel and prevent the outbreak of war.



After visiting the UN peacekeeping forces in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, he added, "If you look at the situation today... If there is no war in Gaza, we can talk about a war in southern Lebanon, considering the number of strikes and their impact on the region."



He continued, saying, "I will convey messages and propose initiatives to the authorities here to push this region towards stability and avoid the outbreak of war."



Reuters