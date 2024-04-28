News
Berri to Séjourné: Lebanon is committed to implementing Resolution 1701
2024-04-28
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri affirmed to French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné that Lebanon is committed to implementing Resolution 1701 in all its aspects and is awaiting receipt of the French proposal in preparation for its consideration and response.
During the visit, which lasted 45 minutes, Berri presented to Séjourné explanations on the map of the Israeli violations being committed against Lebanon, and the French minister left Ain al-Tineh without making any statement.
