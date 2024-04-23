Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says

A member of Hezbollah was killed on Tuesday in an Israeli strike targeting a car in an area about 35 kilometers from the border in southern Lebanon, a source close to Hezbollah told Agence France-Presse.



A source close to Hezbollah said an "Israeli strike" killed an "engineer in the air defense unit of Hezbollah."



The strike targeted a car in an agricultural area in Tyre, according to a photographer for Agence France-Presse, who witnessed the burned-out car.



The Lebanese army set up a security cordon in the area as Hezbollah members inspected the car, according to an AFP photographer.



AFP