Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says

Lebanon News
2024-04-23 | 05:03
High views
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says

A member of Hezbollah was killed on Tuesday in an Israeli strike targeting a car in an area about 35 kilometers from the border in southern Lebanon, a source close to Hezbollah told Agence France-Presse.

A source close to Hezbollah said an "Israeli strike" killed an "engineer in the air defense unit of Hezbollah."

The strike targeted a car in an agricultural area in Tyre, according to a photographer for Agence France-Presse, who witnessed the burned-out car.

The Lebanese army set up a security cordon in the area as Hezbollah members inspected the car, according to an AFP photographer.

AFP

