Lebanon's PM Mikati affirms commitment to stability in the South
Lebanon News
2024-01-24 | 12:59
Lebanon's PM Mikati affirms commitment to stability in the South
On Wednesday, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, stated: "We seek stability in the South, and Lebanon is committed to international resolutions."
