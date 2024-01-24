Lebanon's PM Mikati affirms commitment to stability in the South

Lebanon News
2024-01-24 | 12:59
High views
Lebanon&#39;s PM Mikati affirms commitment to stability in the South
Lebanon's PM Mikati affirms commitment to stability in the South

On Wednesday, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, stated: "We seek stability in the South, and Lebanon is committed to international resolutions."

