Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack

In response to the assassination carried out by Israel in Kfar Dajjal, which resulted in the injury and terrorizing of children, the Mujahideen of Hezbollah launched a significant attack.



They bombarded the command headquarters of the Sahel Battalion of Brigade 769 at the Beit Hillel base with dozens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets.



Additionally, Hezbollah targeted espionage equipment at the Al-Raheb site.