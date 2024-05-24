UN: Around 45,000 Rohingya have fled the fighting in Burma

World News
2024-05-24 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN: Around 45,000 Rohingya have fled the fighting in Burma
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN: Around 45,000 Rohingya have fled the fighting in Burma

The United Nations reported on Friday that escalating fighting in Rakhine State in Burma has forced around 45,000 Rohingya minority members to flee amid reports of killings and property burning.

Elizabeth Throssell, spokesperson for the UN Office for Human Rights, told journalists in Geneva, "Tens of thousands of civilians have been displaced in recent days due to the fighting in Buthidaung and Maungdaw," both tinplate towns. 

She added, "The number of Rohingya who have fled is estimated at around 45,000 and they have moved to an area on the Naaf River near the border with Bangladesh in search of safety."

AFP

World News

Rakhine

Burma

Fighting

Rohingya

Minority

United Nations

LBCI Next
UN resumes transporting aid from US-built pier in Gaza
Russian army faces difficulty amid street battles in Vovchansk and intense fighting in eastern Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:03

Russian army faces difficulty amid street battles in Vovchansk and intense fighting in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16

Israeli army reports: Five soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip fighting

LBCI
World News
2024-05-11

Hundreds flee fighting in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Governor says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30

Israel waiting on Hamas on proposed halt to fighting before sending team to Cairo

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14

There's no warrant, says Germany's Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
06:13

UKMTO: Group who boarded ship off Somalia have departed, crew safe

LBCI
World News
05:29

'Relatively calm' night in New Caledonia after Macron's visit, authorities say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

UN resumes transporting aid from US-built pier in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-02

Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08

Lebanese Army Tours Blue Line Ahead of UNIFIL Extension Discussions

LBCI
World News
2024-01-18

Pakistan army: We used drones and missiles to strike targets of extremist groups in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-22

Iraq PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani receives phone call from French President

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Discovery of 300 Turkish Pistols Reveals Sophistication of Smuggling Networks Between Turkey and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians

LBCI
World News
02:34

Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time

LBCI
World News
00:01

Netanyahu to address US Congress soon, Johnson says

LBCI
World News
11:53

UN General Assembly approves global day to commemorate Srebrenica massacre

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More