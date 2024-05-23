President of the National Dialogue Party, MP Fouad Makhzoumi stated: ''Hezbollah insisted on dragging the country into war based on a personal decision, which is why our movement's importance lies in providing an accurate image of our country.''



Makhzoumi emphasized that there is an American attempt to maintain the security of Lebanon and keep it away from war, and as officials, they are supposed to do what is necessary to protect Lebanon.



Makhzoumi added: ''We've heard that there are 13 points of contention regarding the southern borders, and so far, only seven have been agreed upon. We must accelerate towards a resolution. Additionally, we aim to separate the Lebanese issue from Gaza.''

On LBCI's "Jadal" talk show, the MP expressed that the Quintet Committee will not interfere in proposing names for the presidency or vetoing anyone, its task is only to facilitate dialogue and bridge viewpoints.



He said: ''Consultations regarding the presidency should be among the MPs to establish criteria and filter them to propose names based on common denominators. Most likely, we are heading towards a third option, and Le Drian will not return to Lebanon until things become clearer."



''There are practical steps needed to enforce Resolution 1701, and we must make a political decision to demonstrate to the world that we are not involved in the conflict," Makhzoumi explained.



Makhzoumi further stated: ''Not all Syrian refugees are eligible for safe and voluntary return. A comprehensive security plan is necessary, but it must be well-thought-out for the long term. I wished the Minister of Interior would provide a deadline for violators to legalize their status."



He mentioned: ''The US recommendation underscores the urgency of completing the presidential election process before summer. The statement from the Quintet Committee should be taken into account, and they affirm, akin to Saudi Arabia, their non-interference in nominations or political directives. There is no veto on any candidate; these are consultations that must occur among Lebanon's political factions."

The MP added: "The International Monetary Fund is prepared to reach an agreement when we are ready. However, this current government cannot do so. For the state to operate effectively and for a functioning government to be established, we must elect a president. Therefore, let's cease the blame game."