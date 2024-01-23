News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23 | 12:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
To address Lebanon's economic challenges, the Banque du Liban (BDL) is reportedly drafting a new circular.
The new circular restricts individuals to withdrawing a maximum of $150 per month from their dollar-denominated accounts stuck in the bank, regardless of the account size or the period it was opened, whether before or after October 17, 2019.
However, the circular comes with three specific conditions for individuals seeking to benefit from this limited withdrawal option:
1- Individuals should not be currently enrolled in Circular 158, which allows monthly withdrawals of $300 or $400.
2- Beneficiaries can only withdraw from one account, even if they have multiple accounts in different banks. The withdrawal limit of $150 monthly applies to one account per individual.
3- The funds in the account must have legitimate sources, and individuals are not allowed to engage in speculative practices, such as purchasing undervalued checks for profit.
When will this new circular be activated?
The acting BDL governor, Wassim Mansouri, is awaiting the outcome of the budget session.
If the budget is approved and the exchange rate remains at LBP 15,000 to the dollar in banks, the circular is expected to be issued by the end of this month.
Nonetheless, the circular may not be issued if the Parliament approves the budget with an exchange rate of LBP 89,000 to the dollar. In this scenario, the governor deems it unnecessary, as depositors will automatically receive their funds at the new exchange rate, equivalent to the market rate.
Regardless of the fate of the circular, obstacles remain in its execution, with many banks expressing reservations about their ability to finance these monthly withdrawals, citing challenges in meeting the financial demands imposed by the circular.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
BDL
Circular
Withdrawals
Economic
Crisis
Next
Strategic Diplomacy: Calls for Swift Presidential Resolution in Lebanon
Sectarian influence in Lebanon: A closer look at institutional integrity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Economic stability for political harmony: Makhzoumi's insights on Beirut's crisis
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Economic stability for political harmony: Makhzoumi's insights on Beirut's crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
LBCI's information denies BDL acting Governor Mansouri intention to establish new exchange rate for US dollar under Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
LBCI's information denies BDL acting Governor Mansouri intention to establish new exchange rate for US dollar under Circular 151
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-29
Raed Khoury to Nidaa Al-Watan: BDL will not renew or extend Circular 151 after it expires at the end of this year
Press Highlights
2023-12-29
Raed Khoury to Nidaa Al-Watan: BDL will not renew or extend Circular 151 after it expires at the end of this year
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
2
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
3
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
4
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
6
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More