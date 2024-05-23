LAF Commander highlights continued Israeli violations, stresses importance of coordination with UNIFIL under Resolution 1701

On the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the Resistance and Liberation Day, Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun issued a statement, in which he declared that Lebanon continues to face attacks and violations from the Israeli side.



In the statement posted on Thursday, General Joseph Aoun said that this commemoration aims to shed light on a "historical milestone," represented by liberating the majority of the lands from Israeli occupation.



"More than ever, this day reminds us that preserving the accomplishment of liberation necessitates national unity and working in the paramount interests of the homeland," he said.



He further commended the troops whose actions "have embodied the genuine sincerity of your dedication to the military mission, the unwavering strength of your military doctrine, and the steadfast determination to stand by your people and fulfill your duties, no matter how arduous the circumstances."



In the statement, he praised the support from the armed forces of "friendly nations" and the contributions from the Lebanese people, adding that these efforts improve the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) ability to confront challenges, fulfill national responsibilities, and maintain operational continuity.



Additionally, the LAF works in coordination with UNIFIL under Resolution 1701, combats terrorism, monitors security across all regions, and controls and secures borders within their available capabilities.



"Fellow troops, the exceptional circumstances demand that all parties unify their efforts, transcend narrow self-interests, and uphold the full measure of responsibility, as it is the sole path forward to reviving our homeland and its institutions," he added.



General Aoun affirmed that the LAF will remain "the refuge of the Lebanese and the source of their strength [...] remaining true to the legacy of its martyrs [...] and will never hesitate to fulfill its duty, no matter how significant the sacrifices required."