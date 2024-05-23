News
Discovery of 300 Turkish Pistols Reveals Sophistication of Smuggling Networks Between Turkey and Lebanon
2024-05-23 | 12:35
Discovery of 300 Turkish Pistols Reveals Sophistication of Smuggling Networks Between Turkey and Lebanon
A report by Lara al-Hachem, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The seizure of 300 Turkish pistols concealed within an engine of a shipment carrying oils sheds light on the craftsmanship employed by smuggling networks between Turkey and Lebanon.
The story begins in Turkey, where the shipment was dispatched towards Lebanon. There, a Turkish merchant requested the Turkish driver, who would deliver the shipment by sea, to deliver a truckload of oils to a specific merchant in Sidon.
The driver was then informed that he would receive a call from an unidentified person, without specifying his identity or contact number, to receive the concealed pistols in his truck.
The concealment of the recipient's identity, often prioritized by smuggling networks to protect high-profile figures, was confirmed after the pistols were seized. Investigations failed to uncover the identity of the intended recipient of the smuggled goods.
With the exposure of the initial operation, a second Lebanese truck driver, transporting insulating panels from Turkey, received a call from a Turkish merchant informing him of the presence of weapons concealed among the panels in his truck.
The driver promptly alerted military intelligence before reaching the customs checkpoint, leading to the seizure of an additional 400 pistols.
In the face of such tricks employed by smugglers, the question arises: How did the first shipment passed through inspection devices at the Tripoli port?
Information reveals that in the Customs inspection system, there are two paths: the green path for uninspected goods and the red path for inspected goods.
The information also indicates that the oil shipment passed through the red path and underwent manual inspection. However, the pistols hidden meticulously within the chassis were not detectable by the inspector according to sources.
Such a human error highlights the fragility of inspection systems in Lebanon. At the Tripoli port, there is only one scanner for large shipments, which is very old and frequently malfunctions, making it unable to handle the cargo pressure at the port. Consequently, only suspicious goods pass through the scanner according to security data.
In any case, the story of Turkish weapons is not new, as military intelligence has apprehended seven of the most prominent traders and smugglers between 2016 and 2024. This story opens the door to scrutiny at legitimate crossings, especially maritime ones.
The inspection devices there are old and continuously malfunction due to lack of maintenance, facilitating customs evasion and the entry of prohibited items into Lebanon. Given this reality, one can only imagine the scale and nature of what has been smuggled into the country, especially after the explosion of the Beirut port and increased pressure on the Tripoli port, where inspection standards are clearly set by the Supreme Customs Council for the customs system, requiring an update.
Pistols
Turkey
Lebanon
Smuggling
