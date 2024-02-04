News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Metropolitan Elias Audi: A call to repentance and social responsibility
Lebanon News
2024-02-04 | 06:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Metropolitan Elias Audi: A call to repentance and social responsibility
Metropolitan Elias Audi, the head of Beirut and its Suburbs Greek Orthodox Church, expressed his view that "if we look at the incident of Zacchaeus in this country, we find ourselves surrounded by many who resemble Zacchaeus before his repentance, their actions based on oppressing citizens and looting their money."
He considered "this became evident in the recent budget, taxes, and fees imposed on citizens without corresponding social and health advancements, and improvement in the citizens' quality of life."
In his Sunday sermon, he continued, "The authorities have intensified in suppressing the citizen by remaining silent about its explosion and overlooking its perpetrators, squandering its savings, leading the country to the abyss, and solidifying the vacuum in most institutions, especially the presidency."
He said: "Today, they are trying to heal the wounds of the national economy resulting from their management failure, draining what little money remains in the pockets of citizens, instead of focusing on regulating the ports, preventing smuggling, combating waste, corruption, tax evasion, and collecting dues."
Audi first called on the officials to repent like Zacchaeus, see the Lord's face in every person under their care, and diligently work to return every penny to its rightful owner.
He emphasized that one of the primary duties of humans is to respect their fellow humans and accept them even if they have a different opinion.
Audi stated: "The low level reached by the mode of communication among the Lebanese, especially through social media, is saddening. It is even more disheartening to express deep-seated hatred without moral and national constraints by those who reject others and their ideas and positions simply because they do not suit them, imposing their thoughts and positions."
He asked, "Where is the democracy that we praise? And where is the freedom of opinion and expression guaranteed by the constitution?"
Lebanon News
Elias Audi
Metropolitan
Lebanon
Economy
Repentance
Responsibility
Next
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
0
Lebanon News
06:26
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:26
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:26
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:26
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq
0
Lebanon News
05:22
Resolution 1701 advocacy: Maronite Patriarch's appeal for border towns' protection
Lebanon News
05:22
Resolution 1701 advocacy: Maronite Patriarch's appeal for border towns' protection
0
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-13
Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders review regional dynamics
Lebanon News
2023-08-13
Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders review regional dynamics
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook
0
Middle East News
07:03
Hamas condemns US-British airstrikes on Yemen
Middle East News
07:03
Hamas condemns US-British airstrikes on Yemen
0
Middle East News
2023-10-11
UN: More than 260,000 people displaced inside Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-11
UN: More than 260,000 people displaced inside Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
3
Lebanon News
06:26
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:26
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
4
Middle East News
01:06
US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea
Middle East News
01:06
US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
6
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq
7
Lebanon News
05:22
Resolution 1701 advocacy: Maronite Patriarch's appeal for border towns' protection
Lebanon News
05:22
Resolution 1701 advocacy: Maronite Patriarch's appeal for border towns' protection
8
Lebanon News
06:14
Metropolitan Elias Audi: A call to repentance and social responsibility
Lebanon News
06:14
Metropolitan Elias Audi: A call to repentance and social responsibility
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More