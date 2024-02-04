Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq

Lebanon News
2024-02-04 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq

The Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry expressed its "deep concern over the airstrikes that both Syria and Iraq have been subjected to," regretting "the resulting deaths and injuries, and the violation of the security and sovereignty of the two countries."

In a statement, the ministry reminded that its stance is moral when it comes to any attack on an Arab state. It has previously expressed a similar position when the sovereignty and security of Jordan were violated and when Americans were targeted on its territory.

The ministry called for restraint and urged the respect of the security, sovereignty, and safety of all countries. It emphasized Lebanon's repeated warnings about the dangers of the war's expansion and the escalation of conflicts.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also stressed the necessity of implementing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as a mandatory step to halt the escalation and to reach a political solution based on the establishment of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, by relevant United Nations resolutions.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign Affairs

Ministry

Airstrikes

Syria

Iraq

LBCI Next
Metropolitan Elias Audi: A call to repentance and social responsibility
Resolution 1701 advocacy: Maronite Patriarch's appeal for border towns' protection
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-13

Turkey launches airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after nine soldiers were killed

LBCI
World News
11:14

Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on US Strikes in Iraq and Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-03

Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-03

Hamas Condemns US Strikes in Iraq and Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Metropolitan Elias Audi: A call to repentance and social responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Resolution 1701 advocacy: Maronite Patriarch's appeal for border towns' protection

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-13

Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders review regional dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-24

Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook

LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Hamas condemns US-British airstrikes on Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

UN: More than 260,000 people displaced inside Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
01:06

US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29

UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Resolution 1701 advocacy: Maronite Patriarch's appeal for border towns' protection

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Metropolitan Elias Audi: A call to repentance and social responsibility

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More