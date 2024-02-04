News
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq
Lebanon News
2024-02-04 | 05:57
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq
The Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry expressed its "deep concern over the airstrikes that both Syria and Iraq have been subjected to," regretting "the resulting deaths and injuries, and the violation of the security and sovereignty of the two countries."
In a statement, the ministry reminded that its stance is moral when it comes to any attack on an Arab state. It has previously expressed a similar position when the sovereignty and security of Jordan were violated and when Americans were targeted on its territory.
The ministry called for restraint and urged the respect of the security, sovereignty, and safety of all countries. It emphasized Lebanon's repeated warnings about the dangers of the war's expansion and the escalation of conflicts.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry also stressed the necessity of implementing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as a mandatory step to halt the escalation and to reach a political solution based on the establishment of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, by relevant United Nations resolutions.
