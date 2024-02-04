The Grand Jaafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmed Kabalan, believes that at the moment when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that the security of Tel Aviv includes the Middle East, some in Lebanon want it to play the role of an ostrich amidst a fire affecting the region and Lebanon.



He said in a statement, "From here, we said that separating the country from its security needs and strategic necessities is a sacrifice for Lebanon and its sovereignty. We will not accept sacrificing Lebanon and international exaggeration without addressing what is happening in the Bab el-Mandeb and the US bases."



He called on religious and ethical leaders to contribute to "erasing Zionism from the land of Palestine, not recognizing it or its entity."



In addition, Kabalan considered that the world does not respect weak states and does not accept their participation in sovereign battles. "Only historical leaderships place the country at the heart of the strong equation, and what is happening on the southern Lebanese front has turned Lebanon into an international pilgrimage."



He addressed some by saying, "Comparison should never be made between Hezbollah, whose resistance is the greatest strategic guarantee for Lebanon and its sovereignty, and those who drowned in their militia wars and indulged in corruption and mass killings. Sabra and Shatila massacre is not far away."