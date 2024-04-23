Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Soon, wasting time and enduring delays to obtain services from the Economy Ministry will become a thing of the past.



Starting next week, a significant portion of these services will be available online, marking a significant step towards digital transformation.



The Economy Ministry has aggressively pursued automation and digitalization to streamline services. Out of the 45 to 50 services provided, 18 services offered by the Consumer Protection Directorate will now be accessible online.



This means that any citizen or commercial entity in need of these services can apply for them online through the ministry's dedicated application or its website:



https://consumer-protection.economy.gov.lb/



Not only that, but applicants can also track their requests and check their status. If any documents are missing, they will receive a notification and can upload the required documents through the application.



Once the application process is complete, applicants will receive a message containing a link to the request, which they can print and use as needed.



This initiative, supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Lebanese Recovery Fund, in partnership with the Economy Ministry, is part of the government's broader journey towards e-governance.



It falls within the framework of the National Strategy for Digital Transformation in Lebanon as an essential component of administrative reform.



In line with this initiative, the ministry's team is undergoing intensive training conducted by UNDP to ensure they are ready to handle all requests and complaints in the upcoming days.