News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
E-governance: Lebanon's Economy Ministry launches online services to expedite procedures
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23 | 12:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
E-governance: Lebanon's Economy Ministry launches online services to expedite procedures
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Soon, wasting time and enduring delays to obtain services from the Economy Ministry will become a thing of the past.
Starting next week, a significant portion of these services will be available online, marking a significant step towards digital transformation.
The Economy Ministry has aggressively pursued automation and digitalization to streamline services. Out of the 45 to 50 services provided, 18 services offered by the Consumer Protection Directorate will now be accessible online.
This means that any citizen or commercial entity in need of these services can apply for them online through the ministry's dedicated application or its website:
https://consumer-protection.economy.gov.lb/
Not only that, but applicants can also track their requests and check their status. If any documents are missing, they will receive a notification and can upload the required documents through the application.
Once the application process is complete, applicants will receive a message containing a link to the request, which they can print and use as needed.
This initiative, supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Lebanese Recovery Fund, in partnership with the Economy Ministry, is part of the government's broader journey towards e-governance.
It falls within the framework of the National Strategy for Digital Transformation in Lebanon as an essential component of administrative reform.
In line with this initiative, the ministry's team is undergoing intensive training conducted by UNDP to ensure they are ready to handle all requests and complaints in the upcoming days.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
E-governance
Lebanon
Economy
Ministry
Online
Services
Procedures
Next
Uncertainty Mounts: Israeli Military Intelligence Chief's Resignation Sparks Concern
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:00
Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-07
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-07
Combatting Money Laundering: Lebanon's Efforts in the Cash Economy
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon's presidential stalemate remains: Quintet Ambassadors report to Berri
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon's presidential stalemate remains: Quintet Ambassadors report to Berri
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Student Protests: Shaping US Political Landscape
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Student Protests: Shaping US Political Landscape
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanese parliament likely to extend municipal terms due to multiple hidden factors
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanese parliament likely to extend municipal terms due to multiple hidden factors
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
0
Lebanon News
13:01
Two civilians, including a child, killed in Israeli airstrike on a home in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:01
Two civilians, including a child, killed in Israeli airstrike on a home in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
OIC to hold extraordinary Islamic summit to address Israeli aggression against Palestinians
Middle East News
2023-11-06
OIC to hold extraordinary Islamic summit to address Israeli aggression against Palestinians
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
3
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
4
Lebanon News
02:04
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:04
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:03
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
Lebanon News
05:03
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
6
Lebanon News
09:09
Beirut's air pollution crisis: Diesel generators linked to doubling cancer risk, study shows
Lebanon News
09:09
Beirut's air pollution crisis: Diesel generators linked to doubling cancer risk, study shows
7
Lebanon News
04:22
Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars
Lebanon News
04:22
Al-Hajj Hassan to LBCI: Southern region's damages exceed three billion dollars
8
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More