In the Sunday sermon, Metropolitan Elias Audi, the head of Beirut and its Suburbs Greek Orthodox Church, lamented the regression of Lebanon, attributing it to the erosion of democratic principles and a descent into chaos and authoritarianism.



Addressing the congregation, Audi posed probing questions about the nation's state, emphasizing the absence of effective leadership under the constitution, the weakening of the military, and the rampant instability fueled by unchecked power dynamics.



"Can a nation truly flourish without a guiding leader adhering to constitutional principles? How can our armed forces stand strong when institutions are weakened, decisions are manipulated, and citizens suffer daily consequences?" Audi questioned.



Drawing attention to the plight of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of political turmoil, Audi highlighted the exploitation of state resources and the unequal distribution of rights and responsibilities among citizens.