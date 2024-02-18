Leadership vacuum: Metropolitan Audi questions Lebanon's future

Lebanon News
2024-02-18
High views
Leadership vacuum: Metropolitan Audi questions Lebanon&#39;s future
Leadership vacuum: Metropolitan Audi questions Lebanon's future

In the Sunday sermon, Metropolitan Elias Audi, the head of Beirut and its Suburbs Greek Orthodox Church, lamented the regression of Lebanon, attributing it to the erosion of democratic principles and a descent into chaos and authoritarianism.

Addressing the congregation, Audi posed probing questions about the nation's state, emphasizing the absence of effective leadership under the constitution, the weakening of the military, and the rampant instability fueled by unchecked power dynamics.

"Can a nation truly flourish without a guiding leader adhering to constitutional principles? How can our armed forces stand strong when institutions are weakened, decisions are manipulated, and citizens suffer daily consequences?" Audi questioned.

Drawing attention to the plight of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of political turmoil, Audi highlighted the exploitation of state resources and the unequal distribution of rights and responsibilities among citizens.
 

Lebanon News

Metropolitan Elias Audi

Lebanon

Leader

President

Vacuum

Protecting the South: MP Fadlallah's reflections on resistance against Israeli aggression
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it
