Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit

Lebanon News
2024-02-06
High views
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron&#39;s recent visit
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib summoned the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, and handed him a protest memorandum regarding the recent visit of David Cameron, the UK Foreign Secretary, to Beirut, reported the National News Agency (NNA).
 

