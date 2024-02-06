News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
2024-02-06 | 07:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib summoned the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, and handed him a protest memorandum regarding the recent visit of David Cameron, the UK Foreign Secretary, to Beirut, reported the National News Agency (NNA).
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Foreign Affairs
Abdallah Bou Habib
British
Ambassador
Hamish Cowell
David Cameron
UK
Foreign Secretary
Beirut
Next
Geagea calls for action: Addressing obstructionism and restoring Lebanon's institutions
US facilitates conflict resolution in three phases: Lebanese 'yellow light' and Israeli confirmation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-03
After pivotal Lebanon visit, UK Foreign Secretary says escalation in violence not in anyone's interests
Lebanon News
2024-02-03
After pivotal Lebanon visit, UK Foreign Secretary says escalation in violence not in anyone's interests
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-01
British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials
Lebanon News
2024-02-01
British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
0
World News
2023-12-19
David Cameron confirms British and French support for Ukraine ‘no matter how long it takes’
World News
2023-12-19
David Cameron confirms British and French support for Ukraine ‘no matter how long it takes’
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14
Najib Mikati urges donor countries to reconsider funding for UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14
Najib Mikati urges donor countries to reconsider funding for UNRWA
0
Lebanon News
07:19
Geagea calls for action: Addressing obstructionism and restoring Lebanon's institutions
Lebanon News
07:19
Geagea calls for action: Addressing obstructionism and restoring Lebanon's institutions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
0
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
2
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
3
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
Lebanon News
10:58
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
4
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:13
Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen
7
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More