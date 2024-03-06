News
Hezbollah conducts precision drone strike on Metula site
Lebanon News
2024-03-06 | 08:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah conducts precision drone strike on Metula site
In a recent development, Hezbollah has carried out a precise aerial attack using a drone strike on the Metula site.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Strike
Metula
Israel
Lebanon
