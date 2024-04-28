Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-28 | 12:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In the past 10 days, 600 individuals supporting Palestine, who participated in student protests across the United States, have been arrested.

Merely for showing solidarity with a people enduring the worst kinds of wars and persecution, attempts to silence them have begun.

These scenes highlight the dualism of some Western countries: advocating freedom of expression on one hand, while met with suppression, cancellation, and closures on the other.

Over the weekend, police arrested more than 200 protesters at universities such as Northeastern, Arizona, Indiana, and Washington University in St. Louis. University administrations have unprecedentedly cracked down on protesters as the size and density of the protests increase.

Additionally, US police arrested presidential candidate Jill Stein during her participation in a pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University, after she had voiced support for these movements on social media.

So far, around 45 universities in 25 US states are witnessing increasingly forceful student demonstrations despite all the objections and arrests.

These are accompanied by supportive movements for Palestine in many Western countries, whether on campuses or in the streets, raising questions about the ability of these protests to pressure Washington and affect negotiations to prevent Israel from continuing its aggression and invading Rafah.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Solidarity

Pro-Palestinian

Student

Protests

US

Universities

LBCI Next
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
Cabinet Session: A President, a Virtual Leader, and Fruit…What's the Story?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

Pro-Palestinian protests grow at US universities, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26

University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine

LBCI
World News
2024-04-26

Pro-Palestinian protests on US campus meet forceful response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23

Student Protests: Shaping US Political Landscape

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27

Cabinet Session: A President, a Virtual Leader, and Fruit…What's the Story?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27

Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-21

Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22

Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18

New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15

US officials say Israel may be violating international law in Gaza, Reuters source reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15

Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49

Gaza Health Ministry: 34,454 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Berri to Séjourné: Lebanon is committed to implementing Resolution 1701

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More