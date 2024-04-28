News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tar El Waet
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-28 | 12:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In the past 10 days, 600 individuals supporting Palestine, who participated in student protests across the United States, have been arrested.
Merely for showing solidarity with a people enduring the worst kinds of wars and persecution, attempts to silence them have begun.
These scenes highlight the dualism of some Western countries: advocating freedom of expression on one hand, while met with suppression, cancellation, and closures on the other.
Over the weekend, police arrested more than 200 protesters at universities such as Northeastern, Arizona, Indiana, and Washington University in St. Louis. University administrations have unprecedentedly cracked down on protesters as the size and density of the protests increase.
Additionally, US police arrested presidential candidate Jill Stein during her participation in a pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University, after she had voiced support for these movements on social media.
So far, around 45 universities in 25 US states are witnessing increasingly forceful student demonstrations despite all the objections and arrests.
These are accompanied by supportive movements for Palestine in many Western countries, whether on campuses or in the streets, raising questions about the ability of these protests to pressure Washington and affect negotiations to prevent Israel from continuing its aggression and invading Rafah.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Solidarity
Pro-Palestinian
Student
Protests
US
Universities
Next
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
Cabinet Session: A President, a Virtual Leader, and Fruit…What's the Story?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-24
Pro-Palestinian protests grow at US universities, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn
World News
2024-04-24
Pro-Palestinian protests grow at US universities, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26
University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26
University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine
0
World News
2024-04-26
Pro-Palestinian protests on US campus meet forceful response
World News
2024-04-26
Pro-Palestinian protests on US campus meet forceful response
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
Student Protests: Shaping US Political Landscape
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
Student Protests: Shaping US Political Landscape
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27
Cabinet Session: A President, a Virtual Leader, and Fruit…What's the Story?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27
Cabinet Session: A President, a Virtual Leader, and Fruit…What's the Story?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27
Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27
Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-21
Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-21
Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22
Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22
Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15
US officials say Israel may be violating international law in Gaza, Reuters source reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15
US officials say Israel may be violating international law in Gaza, Reuters source reports
2
Lebanon News
00:25
French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
00:25
French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit
3
Lebanon News
04:09
French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
04:09
French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15
Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15
Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,454 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,454 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
8
Lebanon News
07:17
Berri to Séjourné: Lebanon is committed to implementing Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
07:17
Berri to Séjourné: Lebanon is committed to implementing Resolution 1701
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More