Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In the past 10 days, 600 individuals supporting Palestine, who participated in student protests across the United States, have been arrested.



Merely for showing solidarity with a people enduring the worst kinds of wars and persecution, attempts to silence them have begun.



These scenes highlight the dualism of some Western countries: advocating freedom of expression on one hand, while met with suppression, cancellation, and closures on the other.



Over the weekend, police arrested more than 200 protesters at universities such as Northeastern, Arizona, Indiana, and Washington University in St. Louis. University administrations have unprecedentedly cracked down on protesters as the size and density of the protests increase.



Additionally, US police arrested presidential candidate Jill Stein during her participation in a pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University, after she had voiced support for these movements on social media.



So far, around 45 universities in 25 US states are witnessing increasingly forceful student demonstrations despite all the objections and arrests.



These are accompanied by supportive movements for Palestine in many Western countries, whether on campuses or in the streets, raising questions about the ability of these protests to pressure Washington and affect negotiations to prevent Israel from continuing its aggression and invading Rafah.