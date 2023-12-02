PM Mikati to LBCI: Working to enhance health and environmental conditions

Lebanon News
2023-12-02 | 05:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati to LBCI: Working to enhance health and environmental conditions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Mikati to LBCI: Working to enhance health and environmental conditions

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, considers health a fundamental factor motivating the enhancement of a healthy climate and environment for the future of humanity.

He noted that the Lebanese delegation is active in addressing critical Lebanon-related issues.

In addition, Mikati stated that Lebanon will seek to benefit from the Loss and Damage Fund and contribute to developing green areas.

On the situation in Gaza, he said, "The resumption of fighting in Gaza is a source of concern for officials, and everyone is working to stabilize the ceasefire. This war will remain a stain on Israel."
 

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Health

Environmental

Lebanon

Gaza

Energy Minister Walid Fayad pledges carbon reduction and energy optimization
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

29 killed since end of truce in Gaza Strip, new toll from Hamas Health Ministry reveals

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-26

Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Director General of Gaza Health Ministry to Al Jazeera: Reviving Al-Shifa Hospital depends on adequate equipment and fuel supply

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-25

Cautious calm: Second say of Gaza truce resonates in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:49

Energy Minister Walid Fayad pledges carbon reduction and energy optimization

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:16

France's Le Drian fails to break Lebanese deadlock

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Defense Minister and Maronite Patriarch clash over Army Leadership

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

France's Le Drian to LBCI: I support the term extension of army commander

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:30

Iran Guards say Israeli attack kills two members in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21

The underground: The surprising history of Israel's use of Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
World News
2023-11-02

Aid to Israel and Ukraine is under discussion in the US Congress

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-08

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit

LBCI
World News
10:12

The United States 'continues its efforts' to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip: The White House

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Defense Minister and Maronite Patriarch clash over Army Leadership

LBCI
Middle East News
09:14

Israeli army reports shelling 'over 200 terrorist targets' in Gaza on Friday

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:16

France's Le Drian fails to break Lebanese deadlock

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More