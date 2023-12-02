News
PM Mikati to LBCI: Working to enhance health and environmental conditions
Lebanon News
2023-12-02 | 05:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati to LBCI: Working to enhance health and environmental conditions
Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, considers health a fundamental factor motivating the enhancement of a healthy climate and environment for the future of humanity.
He noted that the Lebanese delegation is active in addressing critical Lebanon-related issues.
In addition, Mikati stated that Lebanon will seek to benefit from the Loss and Damage Fund and contribute to developing green areas.
On the situation in Gaza, he said, "The resumption of fighting in Gaza is a source of concern for officials, and everyone is working to stabilize the ceasefire. This war will remain a stain on Israel."
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Health
Environmental
Lebanon
Gaza
Energy Minister Walid Fayad pledges carbon reduction and energy optimization
Previous
