Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, reaffirmed Sleiman Frangieh's position as their primary presidential candidate, stating, "At present, we are not considering another candidate. Others must adapt, not us."



Sheikh Naim Qassem also confirmed, "We have yet to provide a definitive response to the National Moderation Bloc regarding the presidential initiative."



In an interview on LBCI's "Kalam Bel Siyasa," Qassem highlighted that Sleiman Frangieh embodies the resistance axis's political ethos, "encompassing the Free Patriotic Movement from our perspective."



He further noted, "Frangieh has reconciled with Geagea, maintains engagements with Arab nations, communicates with the Americans, and is open to dialogue with all parties."



He identified the current presidential deadlock as internal, emphasizing the parties' unwillingness to compromise. "Why should we be the ones to compromise? They cannot assign blame to us; we do not impose our will on anyone, nor should anyone impose theirs on us."



Qassem questioned, "Who are they seeking? A president who opposes Hezbollah? That is something we cannot accept. Only the future will tell; perhaps we will support Frangieh as president."



He refuted the notion of a Christian coalition against the Hezbollah-Amal alliance. "The convergence between the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces was aimed at sidelining Sleiman Frangieh and nominating another candidate," he stressed.



He also emphasized that the constitution ensures sectarian balance by requiring a quorum of 86 members of parliament (MPs), thereby validating the right of Hezbollah and its allies to obstruct the quorum in successive sessions.



He stated, "We reserve the right to disagreement. When will they relinquish their obstinacy?"



Relationship with the Free Patriotic Movement



Regarding Hezbollah's relationship with the Free Patriotic Movement, he expressed that both parties have come to different beliefs and visions.

They agreed that each would voice its perspective, acknowledging differences on multiple topics.



Qassem mentioned, "We have decided within the party to abstain from engaging in debates about the relationship with the Free Patriotic Movement."



He noted, "While the Mar Mikhael understanding with the Free Patriotic Movement is on pause, communication remains open."



War in the South

Qassem reflected on Hezbollah's pragmatism in the current conflict between the party and Israel in southern Lebanon.



He said that the party had made the greatest sacrifices and suffered the most casualties to preserve Lebanese life. "We separate the southern events from the domestic scenario," he said.



He declared, "The US leads the conflict, not Israel; we have borne the burden."



He asserted, "We have not embroiled Lebanon in conflict; the Israeli adversary exists independently and does not need a justification to initiate conflict against us. Our belief is in preemptive confrontation against the Israelis, viewing it as a justified response following their assault on Gaza."



The Deputy Secretary-General remarked, "Israel will hesitate to escalate if it perceives our readiness; should it proceed, we will respond more vigorously. We haven't dragged Lebanon into conflict; a significant Israeli threat exists, capable of initiating conflict at any moment without pretext. Early deterrence is crucial to safeguard Lebanon, ensuring Israeli restraint benefits all Lebanese."



He further explained, "An undeterred enemy poses a constant threat of war. It's in every Lebanese's interest for this adversary to remain deterred. The timing demonstrates solidarity with Gaza and serves Lebanon's interests. We are positioned defensively against an encroaching enemy."



Sheikh Qassem stated, "We have no intention of initiating war, but cannot remain passive if one is imposed. Without effective deterrence, the Israelis will persist."



"Amos Hochstein's directives do not bind us; we do not interfere in state and government-led negotiations. Upon the cessation of hostilities, these matters will be deliberated," he announced.



He noted, "In the ongoing conflict in Gaza, no commitments or agreements are in place. Should a ceasefire emerge in Gaza, and if the Israelis reject peace in southern Lebanon, we will resist them. They cannot impose terms on us; they will face defeat."