France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
2024-04-28 | 12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné's arrival in Beirut coincides with the final touches being made on the French document for calming tensions along the Lebanese southern border, affirming Paris' commitment to diplomatic efforts, according to a French diplomatic source to LBCI.
Lebanon has not yet received the document, and it will not be handed over during the French minister's tour that began from the border.
This delay is pending technical adjustments to terminologies that take into account both the Lebanese and Israeli stances, such as replacing the phrase "Hezbollah withdrawal from the borders" with "redeployment," alongside a request for halting Israeli violations.
From Ain el-Tineh, where they await the document's arrival to provide feedback, Séjourné heard Lebanon's commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in all its clauses.
This was an opportunity for the Parliament Speaker to present a scientific study on Israeli aggressions against Lebanon, showcasing the human and material losses, as well as Israel's use of internationally prohibited weapons and its violations of rules of engagement.
In multiple meetings, discussions focused on the Lebanese army and the necessity of its deployment along the borders in line with the Resolution, which involves 10,000 troops.
This matter will require support and funding, which France places among its priorities, as reflected in Séjourné's meeting with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.
As negotiations progress, a ceasefire from both sides becomes essential.
Sources suggest that the Lebanese-Israeli border issue will be discussed in a trilateral US-French-Arab meeting in Riyadh in the upcoming hours, given the sensitivity of the situation, as acknowledged by the French according to Lebanese sources.
