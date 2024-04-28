Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As events unfold rapidly and tensions escalate, Israel's internal conflicts intensify between supporters establishing a deal with Hamas for the prisoners' release and those advocating for launching an offensive on Rafah.



The camp led by Gantz, Eisenkot, and Gallant, pushing for a swift deal, receives internal, American, European, and Arab support.



Conversely, allies of Benjamin Netanyahu from the far-right seek to initiate the operation.



Meanwhile, the Prime Minister finds himself caught between the two factions, already anxious about the possibility of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for him and other politicians on charges of war crimes in Gaza.



Ahead of the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Israeli War Cabinet is striving to formulate a clear stance on the deal, especially after Blinken requested a tour of the Gaza Envelope for the first time since the beginning of the war.



Simultaneously, tensions peaked among the families of prisoners on Saturday following Hamas' release of a video featuring some prisoners pleading for rescue.



This movement coincided with reports of a new attempt by Netanyahu to derail the deal under pressure to hold onto his government amid threats from the United States to withhold arms shipments if Israel attacks Rafah.



Internal disagreements over Gaza mirror those related to the northern front, as evident in discussions held by US President's advisor Amos Hochstein in Tel Aviv.



Israel stands at a critical juncture.



Indications point towards a prisoner exchange deal, with officials confirming readiness to compromise on conditions previously insisted upon by Israel, such as the return of northern residents and Palestinian security detainees.



Israeli experiences suggest two possibilities: either escalating pressure and preparations for a mass demonstration to prevent diving into Gaza's solution or embarking on a reckless military move that could open the doors to war in the south and north.