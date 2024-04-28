News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tar El Waet
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-28 | 12:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As events unfold rapidly and tensions escalate, Israel's internal conflicts intensify between supporters establishing a deal with Hamas for the prisoners' release and those advocating for launching an offensive on Rafah.
The camp led by Gantz, Eisenkot, and Gallant, pushing for a swift deal, receives internal, American, European, and Arab support.
Conversely, allies of Benjamin Netanyahu from the far-right seek to initiate the operation.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister finds himself caught between the two factions, already anxious about the possibility of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for him and other politicians on charges of war crimes in Gaza.
Ahead of the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Israeli War Cabinet is striving to formulate a clear stance on the deal, especially after Blinken requested a tour of the Gaza Envelope for the first time since the beginning of the war.
Simultaneously, tensions peaked among the families of prisoners on Saturday following Hamas' release of a video featuring some prisoners pleading for rescue.
This movement coincided with reports of a new attempt by Netanyahu to derail the deal under pressure to hold onto his government amid threats from the United States to withhold arms shipments if Israel attacks Rafah.
Internal disagreements over Gaza mirror those related to the northern front, as evident in discussions held by US President's advisor Amos Hochstein in Tel Aviv.
Israel stands at a critical juncture.
Indications point towards a prisoner exchange deal, with officials confirming readiness to compromise on conditions previously insisted upon by Israel, such as the return of northern residents and Palestinian security detainees.
Israeli experiences suggest two possibilities: either escalating pressure and preparations for a mass demonstration to prevent diving into Gaza's solution or embarking on a reckless military move that could open the doors to war in the south and north.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Critical
Juncture
Gaza
War
Israeli
Divisions
International
Pressure
Next
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
Cabinet Session: A President, a Virtual Leader, and Fruit…What's the Story?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Handicap International warns of thousands of unexploded bombs in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Handicap International warns of thousands of unexploded bombs in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17
Netanyahu: International pressure won't halt Israeli ground attack in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17
Netanyahu: International pressure won't halt Israeli ground attack in Rafah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27
Cabinet Session: A President, a Virtual Leader, and Fruit…What's the Story?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27
Cabinet Session: A President, a Virtual Leader, and Fruit…What's the Story?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27
Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27
Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-21
Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-21
Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22
Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22
Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15
US officials say Israel may be violating international law in Gaza, Reuters source reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15
US officials say Israel may be violating international law in Gaza, Reuters source reports
2
Lebanon News
00:25
French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
00:25
French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit
3
Lebanon News
04:09
French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
04:09
French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15
Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15
Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,454 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,454 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border
8
Lebanon News
07:17
Berri to Séjourné: Lebanon is committed to implementing Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
07:17
Berri to Séjourné: Lebanon is committed to implementing Resolution 1701
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More