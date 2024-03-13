Deputy Ahmad Kheir reiterated the National Moderation bloc's commitment to the presidential initiative it is leading.



He emphasized that the bloc is not setting a specific time frame; instead, its efforts are ongoing and hopeful for the best.



Kheir stated during a visit by the bloc to Dar al-Fatwah, where they briefed the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, on the presidential initiative: "It must be emphasized that this initiative, in substance, has received the approval of the majority of Lebanese parties.''



He added, ''The negotiations began when we discussed the mechanisms, formalities, and other points, but we do not see that these details will hinder our efforts and continuity in pursuing the end of this vacuum.''



Additionally, Kheir emphasized that today, the bloc is the point of convergence for all Lebanese through this consultative meeting, which should take place under the auspices of the Parliament and naturally lead to going to Parliament and electing a president for the republic through the constitutional duty of the deputies.



He added, "As the National Moderation bloc, we stand united in our trust in the atmosphere of the initiative we launched, the positivity that accompanied its beginning, and the obstacles it faced recently."



Kheir pointed out, ''We assured His Eminence that we are working under the umbrella of this institution and with all the nationalists in this country to address the knots facing this initiative in the hope of reaching the desired point through the meeting of deputies under the auspices of the Parliament and electing a president as soon as possible."



Kheir also highlighted that the bloc stressed that this institution is not only a spiritual reference for the Sunni sect but also a national reference and a safety valve for civil peace in Lebanon.



Furthermore, Kheir stressed that "today, we must emphasize the widespread support our initiative has garnered.''



Adding, ''Our presence at His Eminence the Mufti and the push he has given us, along with the backing of the Quintet Committee ambassadors, the joy of the Maronite Patriarch, the support of the Council of Maronite Bishops, and the support we received today from His Eminence, all confirm that this initiative is ongoing.''



He also mentioned ''We are anchored in this initiative, relying on all the patriotic men whose goal is to serve the country and the Lebanese and rescue them from this deprivation and economic reality."