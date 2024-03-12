Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Here is the road from Riyaq to Baalbek, as the LBCI team headed to the area to monitor the situation on the ground following a series of strikes targeting the area on Monday evening.



A loud explosion resonated in front of the team about a kilometer away. It was an Israeli airstrike targeting a building located on the western lane of the Dhour Ayroun road on the outskirts of the town of Saraain.

Minutes after the Saraain airstrike, a drone targeted a house in the center of Nabi Chit, injuring one citizen.



For the third time since Hezbollah entered the confrontation with Israel, Israeli aircraft are targeting the Bekaa area, especially the city of Baalbek and its surroundings. Before Saraain and Nabi Chit, the aircraft targeted several towns in the area on Monday night.



In Ansar, two rockets struck, completely destroying a building, resulting in one martyr and several wounded.



The Ansar strike coincided with the targeting of the southern entrance to the city of Baalbek, approximately two kilometers away from Roman archaeological sites, while three airstrikes occurred between Taraya and Shmustar west of Baalbek.



The inclusion of the Bekaa in the Israeli army's target list in this war began late last February. As for its timing today, it is linked to the party targeting the Keila barracks in the Golan Heights in the past hours.



While the confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel widens and escalates in terms of targets, it does not necessarily mean that the confrontation is heading toward war.



"Any Israeli targeting, however painful, will receive a painful response, regardless of any rules of engagement or any depth reached," confirmed sources close to Hezbollah.