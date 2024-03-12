News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-12 | 14:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Here is the road from Riyaq to Baalbek, as the LBCI team headed to the area to monitor the situation on the ground following a series of strikes targeting the area on Monday evening.
A loud explosion resonated in front of the team about a kilometer away. It was an Israeli airstrike targeting a building located on the western lane of the Dhour Ayroun road on the outskirts of the town of Saraain.
Minutes after the Saraain airstrike, a drone targeted a house in the center of Nabi Chit, injuring one citizen.
For the third time since Hezbollah entered the confrontation with Israel, Israeli aircraft are targeting the Bekaa area, especially the city of Baalbek and its surroundings. Before Saraain and Nabi Chit, the aircraft targeted several towns in the area on Monday night.
In Ansar, two rockets struck, completely destroying a building, resulting in one martyr and several wounded.
The Ansar strike coincided with the targeting of the southern entrance to the city of Baalbek, approximately two kilometers away from Roman archaeological sites, while three airstrikes occurred between Taraya and Shmustar west of Baalbek.
The inclusion of the Bekaa in the Israeli army's target list in this war began late last February. As for its timing today, it is linked to the party targeting the Keila barracks in the Golan Heights in the past hours.
While the confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel widens and escalates in terms of targets, it does not necessarily mean that the confrontation is heading toward war.
"Any Israeli targeting, however painful, will receive a painful response, regardless of any rules of engagement or any depth reached," confirmed sources close to Hezbollah.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
Conflict
Strikes
Bekaa
Baalbek
Next
Escalating tensions: Israel's response to drone threats from Lebanon
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Hezbollah politician condemns civilian deaths in southern Lebanon strikes: 'Israel will pay the price for these crimes'
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Hezbollah politician condemns civilian deaths in southern Lebanon strikes: 'Israel will pay the price for these crimes'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10
Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10
Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Escalating tensions: Israel's response to drone threats from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Escalating tensions: Israel's response to drone threats from Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:47
Netanyahu says Israel will press forward with military campaign in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:47
Netanyahu says Israel will press forward with military campaign in Rafah
0
Sports News
2024-02-23
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
2024-02-23
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-25
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-25
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:24
Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan
Lebanon News
09:24
Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan
2
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:56
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
Lebanon News
02:56
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Israeli airstrikes hit Khodor crossroad in Baalbek
Lebanon News
06:38
Israeli airstrikes hit Khodor crossroad in Baalbek
5
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
6
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
7
Middle East News
10:33
Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months
Middle East News
10:33
Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months
8
Variety and Tech
06:42
Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'
Variety and Tech
06:42
Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More