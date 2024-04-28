Pope Francis visits Venice in his first foreign trip in seven months

World News
2024-04-28 | 01:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Francis visits Venice in his first foreign trip in seven months
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pope Francis visits Venice in his first foreign trip in seven months

Pope Francis arrives in Venice on Sunday on a surprise visit, marking his first trip outside of Rome in seven months due to his unstable health condition.

Since he visited Marseille in September 2023, Jorge Bergoglio has not traveled abroad. His respiratory infection forced him to cancel his trip to Dubai in December, and his fragile health condition has kept him from traveling.

In his first visit to Venice since his election in 2013, the Pope intends primarily to reassure his ability to carry out his duties, following concerns raised after a bout of fatigue during Easter celebrations a few weeks ago.

The Pope is scheduled to arrive by helicopter at 08:00 (06:00 GMT) at the women's prison on Giudecca Island. He will then address the youth at 10:00 (08:00 GMT) in front of the famous church of Santa Maria della Salute.

After this trip, the Argentine Jesuit is scheduled to make two more trips to northern Italy, to Verona in May and Trieste in July.

Pope Francis will also visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore in September, as announced by the Vatican on Friday, in a 12-day tour covering 30,000 kilometers, marking his longest trip since his election in 2013.

AFP




World News

Pope Francis

Venice

Trip

Marseille

Visit

LBCI Next
Macron is ready to 'open debate' on nuclear European defense
Police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters on US university campuses
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

North Korean officials visit Iran in a rare public trip

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-14

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Hamas official: Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:30

Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner

LBCI
World News
03:12

Volcano erupts in Mount Ibu island of Eastern Indonesia

LBCI
World News
02:51

Seven people, including minors, killed in attack in Ecuador

LBCI
World News
02:21

Russia destroys 17 drones launched by Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02

Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15

Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-11

Liverpool FC agrees record-breaking deal for Ecuadorian midfielder

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15

US officials say Israel may be violating international law in Gaza, Reuters source reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

French Foreign Minister Visits Beirut to Advance Diplomatic Efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Gaps in Attendance Overshadow Lebanese Forces Opposition Meeting in Maarab

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15

Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More