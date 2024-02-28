Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect

Lebanon News
2024-02-28 | 13:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect

In a joint communique after the state visit of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to France, the State of Qatar and the French Republic denounced the "killing and starvation suffered by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip." They also focused on issues regarding Lebanon, Ukraine, and other matters. 

Regarding Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani reaffirmed their dedication to addressing current political and economic challenges, as "the population is continuously suffering."

According to the communique, they highlighted the urgent need to elect a President and the demand to continue the coordination on this matter. 

Both leaders also urged the need to swiftly form a "fully empowered government and implement the reforms needed to put an end to the crisis."

They applauded the support granted by France and Qatar to the Lebanese people and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

Regarding regional tensions, they emphasized the necessity for all active actors to show restraint, asserting their commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and stability and contributing to de-escalation through full respect of Resolution 1701. 

They also underscored their willingness to support the Lebanese Armed Forces further, including through an international conference in Paris. 

They concluded by expressing their full support for UNIFIL and the necessity "to preserve its freedom of movement and ability to exercise its mandate."
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Qatar

France

Communique

Presidential

Election

LAF

Support

Resolution 1701

LBCI Next
Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures
Lebanese Presidency saga continues: A glimpse into the 'Third Option' candidates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-23

Unity in diversity: Quintet principles for Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-01

France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-22

Lebanon's Mikati urges swift presidential election amidst signs of recovery

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-21

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

In Lebanon, the Cabinet greenlights salary boosts for military personnel and retirees

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Global demands for investigation into attacks on journalists in south Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-29

UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-17

Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:15

Defense Minister to Asharq Al-Awsat: Our soldiers cannot engage in fighting

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

1997-2023: A $311 billion trade deficit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:17

Lebanese source dispels rumors of General Aoun's Paris visit amid conference postponement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:09

Cutting costs: Foreign Ministry proposes Lebanese embassies closures

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:42

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Lebanese Presidency saga continues: A glimpse into the 'Third Option' candidates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More