Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
Lebanon News
2024-02-28 | 13:08
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
In a joint communique after the state visit of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to France, the State of Qatar and the French Republic denounced the "killing and starvation suffered by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip." They also focused on issues regarding Lebanon, Ukraine, and other matters.
Regarding Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani reaffirmed their dedication to addressing current political and economic challenges, as "the population is continuously suffering."
According to the communique, they highlighted the urgent need to elect a President and the demand to continue the coordination on this matter.
Both leaders also urged the need to swiftly form a "fully empowered government and implement the reforms needed to put an end to the crisis."
They applauded the support granted by France and Qatar to the Lebanese people and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).
Regarding regional tensions, they emphasized the necessity for all active actors to show restraint, asserting their commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and stability and contributing to de-escalation through full respect of Resolution 1701.
They also underscored their willingness to support the Lebanese Armed Forces further, including through an international conference in Paris.
They concluded by expressing their full support for UNIFIL and the necessity "to preserve its freedom of movement and ability to exercise its mandate."
